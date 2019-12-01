The United States’ Economy and Culture Are Shrinking

The article below discusses the physical effects on the US population of the shrinking of America’s economy and culture over many years. The USA was founded on profound principles still valid today. However, the absence of quality leadership, and a population conditioned by news headlines has led to our decline. America needs a statesman with a bold vision of the future and the will to implement it. Presently, neither exist.

December 1, 2019

