Rising Covid19 Death Rate Threatens Africa. Vaccinations and Healthcare Must Be Provided

Workers carry a coffin to the display area at the Kingsize Coffins manufacturing plant, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Benoni, South Africa on January 25, 2021.
Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

January 29, 2021

In my interview with RT TV, I emphasized that it was deadly stupidity and immoral not to vaccinate ever African. WATCHAfrica must be vaccinated

The entire world is not safe until ALL people are vaccinated. In the Spring of 2020, when Africa had a lower rate of COVID19 infection compared to the rest of the world, I warned of an increase in the death rate in Africa due to woefully deficient healthcare. If we care about the human race, we need a “New Just Economic Order,” that values human life over debt and money. 

Ambassador John Campbell is his blog post  Covid-19-death-rate-rising-africa? discusses the increase in infection and mortality from Coivd19 on the African continent.

 Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com

 

  1. They have been vaccinating with phizier and Moderma here in the USA. I GOT THE MODERMA AND I GRT THE 2ND SHOT IN FEBRUARY. THE JOHNSIN&JOHNSON WILL BE OUT IN 2 WEEKS WHICH IS ONE DOSE WITH ONLY A 70 PERCENT GUARANTEE VERSES 95 PERCENT WITH THE OTHER TWO. YOUR GOVERNMENT MUST FIGHT TO GET YOU ALL THE VACCINATION AND YOU MUST EDUCATE THE PEOPLE ABOUT THE VACCINE. I WISH YOU ALL WELL.

