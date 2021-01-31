January 29, 2021
In my interview with RT TV, I emphasized that it was deadly stupidity and immoral not to vaccinate ever African. WATCH: Africa must be vaccinated
The entire world is not safe until ALL people are vaccinated. In the Spring of 2020, when Africa had a lower rate of COVID19 infection compared to the rest of the world, I warned of an increase in the death rate in Africa due to woefully deficient healthcare. If we care about the human race, we need a “New Just Economic Order,” that values human life over debt and money.
Ambassador John Campbell is his blog post Covid-19-death-rate-rising-africa? discusses the increase in infection and mortality from Coivd19 on the African continent.
2 thoughts on “Rising Covid19 Death Rate Threatens Africa. Vaccinations and Healthcare Must Be Provided”
They have been vaccinating with phizier and Moderma here in the USA. I GOT THE MODERMA AND I GRT THE 2ND SHOT IN FEBRUARY. THE JOHNSIN&JOHNSON WILL BE OUT IN 2 WEEKS WHICH IS ONE DOSE WITH ONLY A 70 PERCENT GUARANTEE VERSES 95 PERCENT WITH THE OTHER TWO. YOUR GOVERNMENT MUST FIGHT TO GET YOU ALL THE VACCINATION AND YOU MUST EDUCATE THE PEOPLE ABOUT THE VACCINE. I WISH YOU ALL WELL.
I agree.