March 13, 2021
Watch my interview, Part I above & Part II below, with Ladet Muleta from PrimeLogue/Media. I discuss the challenges Ethiopia is facing and important strategic subjects relevant to all African nations today.
Topics discussed included: respecting the sovereignty of African nations, the importance of national identity, the deleterious effects of ethno-nationalism, the potential for regime change in Ethiopia, the wrongful division of Sudan, the importance of the Battle of Adwa, Ethiopia’s national mission, real genocide in Africa, the significance of the Prosperity Party for Ethiopia, Africa’s infrastructure deficit, and what is necessary to develop Tigray.
Read: Celebrate Ethiopia’s March 1, 1896 Victory at Adwa: Ethiopia is Fighting Another Battle Today to Protect its Sovereignty
Horn of Africa Endangered by Untrue Media Attacks on Ethiopia
Ethiopia’s Prosperity Party: A Revolutionary Necessity
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com
2 thoughts on “Sovereignty Must be Respected: Ethiopia’s National Identity Transcends Ethno-Nationalism”
Thank you dear professor. Great assessment of the situation in the Horn of Africa.
I can not agree more on what has been said by Lawrence freeman. Exactly, what has been countineously done for more than a centery in Africa by colonial and neo-colonial power was exploting African economy by wastern economic oligarchy through the implementation of dividing rule along ethinic, religiou and political line. These all evils are orchestreted by International NGO, Human Right Group, Media, Spy agencies of USA and EU creating completley false strory that defame the country’s image. Currentlly, the the USA and EU are working hard to bring regime change in Ethiopia and divide Ethiopia to many small countries that serve the purpose of the Wast.