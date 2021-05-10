May 10, 2021
On April 30th. I was interviewed in Addis Ababa by Prime Logue/Media for an hour. The interview is separated into four parts.
For those of you who do not have the time to view the entire interview, I would suggest you watch Part 4-16 minutes long. Here, I outline my development policy for Africa. In this, the 22nd century, the African continent will be the focus of strategic policy for the world. My policy starts from recognizing the uniquely human power of creative reason. The key question for policy makers should be how do we develop human beings. True democracy, cannot flourish unless and until poverty is eliminated. The nation state must be strengthened to provide for successive generations of its people. “The leadership of the U.S. does not understand, or want to understand, that the key to supporting Africa is development.”
Topics discussed in Part 1 include: Nigeria, refurbishing Lake Chad, Lalibela, Tigray, humanitarian assistance, Covid19 vaccinations in Africa.
Topics discussed in Part 2 include: poverty, developing Ethiopia, the nation-state, regime change in Libya, TPLF attack in Mekele, genocide, human rights.
Topics discussed in Part 3 include: US-Africa policy, flaws in Ethiopia Constitution, GERD, Egypt, Ethiopian identity, June 5 elections.
Topics discussed in Part 4 include. Slavery, colonialism, neo-colonialism, reason, agape, food, electricity, desperation, jobs, ICC,
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton
One thought on “Prime Logue/Media Interviews Lawrence Freeman in Addis Ababa: “Without the Elimination of Poverty, There Will Be No Democracy in Africa””
Lawrence to me is the modern day John the Baptist. Hopefully his warnings would be taken to heart by both the US decision makers and the people of Ethiopia & particularly the so called intellectual class. During the trump administration the us tried its damned best to separate itself from its political, economic and defense backbone – Europe. Instead of utilizing its great advantage in its economic and technology genius of its people and collaborating with energetic and development obsessed China it chooses conflict. Russia, irrespective of its nuclear might is nervous about being surrounded by NATO. On the other hand Russia needs tremendous western know how to improve the living standard of its people by collaboratively exploiting it huge natural energy resources. Ethiopia, for the first time in its history is attempting to establish a democratic system of government and improve the living conditions of its people and looking towards the west for moral and technical support. But if the west doesn’t even capitalize on its own opportunities to create a peaceful world & take advantage of its capabilities how can Ethiopia do so. I don’t know what the West should do to capitalize on it’s opportunities. However, the sons and daughters of Ethiopia can do one extremely important thing. As Lawrence has so honestly prophetically indicated, stop this stupid ethnic division stuff and unity behind a united Ethiopia. Shouting about Ethiopias’ unity one day and Amhara, Oromo, Tigris, etc rights and privileges the next day doesn’t help Ethiopia in her moment of great danger. In fact it will make us the laughing stock of our distractors and break the hearts of those trying the best to make us a proud and prosperous citizens of this crazy world. Please help your self and the motherland before it is too late. God help us all. God bless Lawrence the truth sayer.