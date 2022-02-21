February 21, 2022
Watch my video above.
Perhaps, it is fitting that on the U.S. holiday–“Presidents Day”–that I, as an American, should be demanding that my President, Joe Biden, stop threatening Ethiopia with more sanctions. Geopolitical doctrine requires U.S. control of the vitally important water way along the East Coast of Africa. U.S. geopolitics cannot allow strategy for the Horn of Africa to be decided by independent minded African leaders such as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Eritrea President, Isaias Afwerki. President Biden and the U.S. State Department under Antony Blinken will demand concessions from PM Abiy as they talk of resuming a cooperative relationship between the U.S. and Ethiopia. At the same time, they will allow the US Congress to threaten Ethiopia with more disgusting sanctions in HR6600, if Ethiopia does not make concessions. It is known as the “soft cop-hard cop” approach. Ethiopia should exercise its sovereignty and chart a path for the development of its nation. The operation of the first turbine of the GERD producing 375 megawatts of electricity, portends the right direction.
Review news coverage below
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton.
2 thoughts on “Ethiopia Must Exert Its National Sovereignty From U.S. Sanctions”
There was a time when we lived happily trusting in the benevolence of the great American nation. However, time and honorable personalities like Mr. Freeman have shaken us up from our slumber and forced us to face reality.
Now that we know it is what it is, what are we supposed to do? Mr. Freeman, in his usual clarity of mind and words says, stand firm and u shall triumph in the end. For this and other complementary strategies to bear fruit, however, the bills for running the duties of a nation have to be paid and the unfairness of it’s detractors need to be told to the world loud and clear. PERSISTENTLY.
I humbly suggest that the diaspora – the sons and daughters of Ethiopia, who in their recent gallant commitment with their voices and resources came to her rescue in her hours of great danger, need to demonstrate once again their 100 percent commitment to help her meet the financial obligations needed to run the state machinery. PERSISTENT LY! Plus, continue to project their iron clad unity in informing the God fearing, truth loving and decent American people, the unfair ways and means that a segment of it’s political and financial power establishment is applying. which eventually will dismember and destroy our beloved country. We do this, Mr. Freeman’s learned advice and our forefathers sacrifice to hand us over a free, decent and peaceful nation and our obligation to do the same for our children shall be guaranteed. Short of this it will only become wishful thinking. Let’s honor our promise and show the world that Ethiopia shall triumph.
Your analitic advise commendable. In my view, it seems the Biden adminstration is not ready to revisit its newly coined Strategy for the Horn and the Red Sea Cirridor. One iutstanding faultline of the admin is that the leaders in the foteign relations, including in both the Senate and Congress postured being defenders of the 1970s US America ideologues.