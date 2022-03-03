Defeat HR 6600, End Sanctions: Promote Development and Citizenship for Ethiopia

March 3, 2022

In my interview, I provide a strategic understanding of the geopolitical motivation to use HR 6600 as a means to force Prime Minister Abi Ahmed to submit to U.S. demands in the Horn of Africa.

Important topics discussed include:

Is the Ethiopian government aware that HR 6600 is part of a good cop/bad cop manipulation by the U.S. State Department?

Will the U.S. succeed in weakening the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and promoting the continuation of ethnic federalism?

Will the National Dialogue succeed in elevating the concept of Ethiopian citizenship above ethnicity?

Ethiopian Constitution has to be re-written to eliminate ethnicity as regional political force in government.

It is essential for Ethiopia to chart its own course for economic development.

It is in the interest of the U.S. to end sanctions and support economic development in Ethiopia to reduce poverty.

