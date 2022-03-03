Defeat HR 6600, End Sanctions: Promote Development and Citizenship for Ethiopia

March 3, 2022
Please watch my interview above.
In my interview, I provide a strategic understanding of the geopolitical motivation to use HR 6600 as a means to force Prime Minister Abi Ahmed to submit to U.S. demands in the Horn of Africa.
Important topics discussed include:
- Is the Ethiopian government aware that HR 6600 is part of a good cop/bad cop manipulation by the U.S. State Department?
- Will the U.S. succeed in weakening the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and promoting the continuation of ethnic federalism?
- Will the National Dialogue succeed in elevating the concept of Ethiopian citizenship above ethnicity?
- Ethiopian Constitution has to be re-written to eliminate ethnicity as regional political force in government.
- It is essential for Ethiopia to chart its own course for economic development.
- It is in the interest of the U.S. to end sanctions and support economic development in Ethiopia to reduce poverty.
Read my earlier posts:
- Embrace Victory at Adwa and GERD to Unify All Citizens From U.S. Attack on Ethiopian Sovereignty-Defeat HR6600
- Ethiopia Must Exert Its National Sovereignty From U.S. Sanctions
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton.