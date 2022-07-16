Freeman Interview: “Living Conditions in Africa Today Are Morally, Politically, and Economically Unacceptable”

Listen to my 45 minute radio interview: TNT Interview With Lawrence Freeman July 13, 2022, beginning at 5 minutes 50 seconds

July 16, 2022

I discussed the following subjects concerning Africa:

*Unacceptable living conditions in Africa today

*Fraud of the “green transition” to prevent industrialization

*Importance of China’s infrastructure investment in Africa

*Lack of U.S. development policy for Africa

*Current destabilization of Ethiopia using ethnicity

*Potential of BRICS plus

Listen to 45 minute discussion on TNT Radio Interview With Lawrence Freeman July 13, 2022

Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton.

2 thoughts on “Freeman Interview: “Living Conditions in Africa Today Are Morally, Politically, and Economically Unacceptable”

  1. I appreciate the discussion concerning the relationship between the Chinese nation and the nations in Africa. There is a basic misunderstanding of the political and geopolitical topology of the African continent. Mr. Freeman makes very valid points. Well done!

    Reply

    • Thank you. Most people have no comprehension of the importance of China’s contribution to reducing Africa’s huge infrastructure deficit.
      Regards,

      Reply

