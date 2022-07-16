Freeman Interview: “Living Conditions in Africa Today Are Morally, Politically, and Economically Unacceptable”

July 16, 2022
I discussed the following subjects concerning Africa:
*Unacceptable living conditions in Africa today
*Fraud of the “green transition” to prevent industrialization
*Importance of China’s infrastructure investment in Africa
*Lack of U.S. development policy for Africa
*Current destabilization of Ethiopia using ethnicity
*Potential of BRICS plus
Listen to 45 minute discussion on TNT Radio Interview With Lawrence Freeman July 13, 2022
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton.
I appreciate the discussion concerning the relationship between the Chinese nation and the nations in Africa. There is a basic misunderstanding of the political and geopolitical topology of the African continent. Mr. Freeman makes very valid points. Well done!
Thank you. Most people have no comprehension of the importance of China’s contribution to reducing Africa’s huge infrastructure deficit.
