Freeman Analyzes Resumption of War Against the Ethiopian Nation

August 27, 2022
The article above, excerpted from my interview with the Ethiopian News Agency does not report on the totality of my remarks, which included my thoughts on the national dialogue and the need for the government to articulate a national mission to unite all the people of Ethiopia as citizens, not members of an ethnicity.
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton.
My deepest appreciation for Mr. Freeman for his unwavering support for Ethiopia’s/Africa’s unfettered march towards its renaissance. My generation had for a long time taken strong pride in counting the US as a staunch ally and reliable friend. Little did we know that the Kissinger rule “permanent interests not permanent friends” had become the corner of US foreign policy formulation bar none. Call us naive but to date, we were under the impression that we had a nonnegotiable deal with America.
Fast forward to the rise and fall of the Woyane dynasty, where America, the champion of democracy and human rights took the side of a completely insane group of ethnic fundamentalists., giving us the shock of our aging lives.
Given these circumstances of broken promises and hearts, abandonment and confusion, would I be called crazy if I blame our misery and continued discontent on the foreign policy establishment, the Western Allies and the second tier favorites of the globe?