Watch my interview above for my latest analysis from Sunday November 6, on implications of Ethiopian Pease Agreement. Here I discuss that the challenge now is to move beyond a cessation of hostilities to creating a durable peace throughout the entire nation. What is most important, is to proceed without delay for the reconstruction of Northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia should emulate U.S. President, Franklin Roosevelt’s 1933 policy in rebuilding the United States from the ashes of the Great Depression. Ethiopia should have a mobilization to rebuild and expand its economy, fully employing its youth in this national task. If the U.S. is thinking clearly, and acting morally, it will not only drop all sanctions against Ethiopia, but immediately readmit Ethiopia to AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) . However, it should do more. The U.S. and the West should ensure peace for Ethiopia and stability to the Horn of Africa by extending long term, low interest credit to support Ethiopia’s task of national reconstruction. It is time for Ethiopia to leave the past behind, and define a national mission for the future that will unify the nation: a transformational economic development plan to eliminate poverty.
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton
2 thoughts on “U.S. Sanctions Must End Now to Support Massive Reconstruction of Ethiopia: No More Coercion!”
I just listened to you and Mel K..I have to admit I never thought of Africa as anything more than a tourist destination or a place of great upheaval..I’m sorry ..but it seems that is always what we have been shown – Africa is a desert ..it’s people uneducated..lots of suffering..thank you for putting the truth out there..in these uncertain times when we are being crushed under the weight of a so called government when actually it is also all those alphabet agencies at the top of which is the WEF CCP WHO UN NATO and on and on..please do not let African nation be taken down by any of these monsters..from what I am hearing from you Africa would make too much of an impact on ” climate change “..what I think it really is is they want to take over Africa and plunder its wealth to line their pockets and exterminate its people..just like every other nation/country Africa has what they want..I wish I could help but I don’t know how..keep fighting for what’s right..thank you and God watch over that great nation
Thanks for listening to me. I’m glad I was able to help you understand more about the African continent of 54 nations. The more people that follow me, the more the truth will spread.
Regards