Freeman Interview: ‘Fighting the Fight’ for Ethiopia, Africa, Justice, and Economic Development

Lawrence Freeman with Dr. Brook Hailu of nahoo tv, December 22, 2022, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
This hour long interview above provides an excellent overview of my thoughts concerning Ethiopia, Africa, and US-Africa relations. Topics discussed include:
- Economic development
- Ethiopia’s agricultural potential
- Ethiopia as an economic model
- Ethno-nationalism
- Importance of capital intensity and infrastructure
- Credit and the public sector
- Alexander Hamilton
- China’s approach to poverty
- Railroads and electricity
- My visit to Northern Ethiopia and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam
- Africa, the center of politics and commerce in this century
- U.S.-Africa Summit
Lawrence Freeman looking over the huge beautiful reservoir and ongoing construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam -Dec 19, 2022
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton