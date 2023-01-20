World Food Program Refutes Western Lies of Famine in Tigray

January 20, 2023

Hermela interviews Steven Were Omamo, who was director of the World Food Program (WFP) in Ethiopia during the two year war in northern Ethiopia. In his new book, At the Center of the World in Ethiopia, he refutes the accusations of famine in Tigray and deliebate starvation by the government of Ethiopia. These blantantly lies included the compleltely unfounded claims of genocide in Tigray, repeated incessantly by Western media and governments, which started mere days after the war began in Novmeber 2020 and continue to the present. Mr. Omamo, who was there, on the ground, says there was never suffcient evidence to make this false allegations of famine and deliberate starvation. As I, and others knew at the time, it was all geopolitical propaganda aimed at regime change of the government of Ethiopia and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It is refreshing that now the truth is coming out!

Read my earlier post on false claims of genocide in Tigray: Horn of Africa Endangered by Untrue Media Attacks on Ethiopia

