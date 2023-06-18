Kenyan President Ruto Decries Disrespect for Africa & Challenges Dollar Dominance

June 18, 2023

The post below is from africanagenda.net, reporting on a punchy fifteen minute speech by Kenyan President, William Ruto, to the African Union Parliament on the disrespectful manner African leaders are treated by the developed sector. (See video). Below that, is a two minute clip of President Ruto discussing the need to conduct trade outside of the dollar denominations.

Just In: President of Kenya, @WilliamsRuto, Urges African Nations to Dump the US Dollar for Intracontinental Trade. WATCH pic.twitter.com/mHE8Bshquv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 13, 2023

Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com. Mr. Freeman’s stated personal mission is; to eliminate poverty and hunger in Africa by applying the scientific economic principles of Alexander Hamilton