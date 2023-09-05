Everything You Are Not Being Told About Africa & Why It Matters

September 5, 2023

Please watch this excellent interview with Lawrence Freeman conducted last month. You will enjoy it. Topics discussed:

What does the coup in Niger reveal about the failure of Western policy for Africa?

Why economic development is a human right?

Is the Western political and financial oligarchical elite brain dead or can they change in accordance with reality?

Why is the West scared of the newly expanded BRICS?

Why is China’s policy towards Africa superior to that of the West?

Is Africa on the verge of an economic-political breakout?

Are Western leaders smart enough to modify their failed policies.

Will Africa have too many people? Can there be too much human creativity?

All of this issues and more are discussed in a conversation with Mel K that you wont see anywhere else.

Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for over 30 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. Mr. Freeman strongly believes that economic development is an essential human right. He is also the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com.