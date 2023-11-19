“Ethiopian Seaport is Win-Win for East African Nations”: Physical Economic Analyst Freeman

November 19, 2023

In my interview above with OBN (11/6/2023), I discuss the importance of understanding the concept of physical economy to competently analyze the future of the Horn of Africa. Sadly, the vast majority of Africans, like Americans, do not chose to look into the future. It is only by knowing what physical economic inputs are necessary to sustain an expanding population 20-40 years into the future that one can determine the best policies of their nation in the present. Claims of “my nation first” or “my ethnicity first,” express a short sighted mentality that is detrimental to the interests of the nations of the region. Full economic integration of the Horn of Africa, driven by investments in infrastructure, is the most reliable path to achieving peace, stability, and economic growth, and avoiding conflict.

NO WAR in the Horn of Africa! Peace, cooperation, & economic development is interest of all nations. Don’t be manipulated into war by the geopolitical motivated rules-based international (dis) order. See articles on this subject on my website: https://t.co/w9DATr3sld pic.twitter.com/zXaT7KyfSj — lawrence freeman (@lfreemansafrica) November 17, 2023

