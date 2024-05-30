South Africa Led the World in Small Nuclear Reactors: Africa Needs Nuclear Energy Today!

Read my earlier posts:
South African Activist Campaigns for Nuclear Energy For Africa: Essential for Industrialization
South Africa: A Leader on the Continent for Nuclear Energy
“Electricity is the lifeblood of a nation” Nuclear Energy Can Be A Solution To The Continent’s Dearth of Electricity
Nuclear Power A Necessity for Africa’s Economic Growth
African Nations Desperately Need Energy for Economic Growth
Africa`s Future Depends on Adopting Nuclear Power Generation
In the Next Decade, Nuclear Power for Africa Is A Necessity, Not An Option
Lawrence Freeman is a Political-Economic Analyst for Africa, who has been involved in economic development policies for Africa for 35 years. He is a teacher, writer, public speaker, and consultant on Africa. Mr. Freeman strongly believes that economic development is an essential human right. He is the creator of the blog: lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com, and also publishing on: lawrencefreeman.substack.com, “Freeman’s Africa and the World.”